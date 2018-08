Here's a look at floods on Sunday, August 12, as heavy rain continues to pour in the metro

Published 5:45 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi), again triggered heavy rain in Luzon on Sunday, August 12.

Check out the floods on Sunday in these videos:

Along Manila Bay at 10:09 am

Bagong Ilog, Pasig City at 11:30 am

Marikina River at 11:50 am

Manila Bay, Roxas Boulevard at 1:33 pm

Taft Avenue corner United Nations Avenue, Manila at 3:50 pm

Paco, Manila, near construction of NLEX-SLEX Connector Road at 4:02 pm

– Rappler.com