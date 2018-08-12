Evacuees receive assistance in the form of family food packs, sleeping mats, and medicines

Published 8:00 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The government and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have provided a total of P105,999,704.09 worth of assistance to families affected by rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a statement on Sunday, August 12, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) gave the following breakdown:

P72,437,893.68 from the DSWD

P31,834,055.41 from local governments units (LGUs) in Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa

P884,105 from NGOs

P843,650 from "other contributing parties"

The DSWD said a total of 10,528 families or 43,694 individuals are staying in evacuation centers set up by LGUs. (LOOK: Thousands spend weekend in evacuation centers)

Social Welfare Secretary Virginia Orogo visited various evacuation centers in Metro Manila to check on the status of displaced residents. (READ: #FloodPH: Things to do when you're trapped, in need of rescue)

The DSWD also provided 3,100 family food packs and 673 sleeping mats to evacuees in Marikina City. An additional 1,000 family food packs are set to be delivered to the city as well.

The Department of Health has been giving medicines and other medical supplies to evacuation centers, while the Department of Education is closely monitoring school facilities that affected were by heavy rain as well as those being used as evacuation centers.

"Patuloy ang aming pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na opisyal ng mga apektadong lugar. Hinihiling din namin ang kooperasyon ng bawa't isa upang mapabilis ang pagsasagawa ng relief operations," said Orogo.

(We continue to coordinate with the local officials of the affected areas. We are requesting for everyone's cooperation to speed up the relief operations.)

Officials from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council response cluster also convened on Sunday to discuss efforts to assist barangays reeling from floods. (READ: NDRRMC on red alert due to monsoon rain, floods)

If you need help or want to know how you can help, here is a list of relief operations for those affected by the widespread flooding. – Rappler.com