This will start at 7 pm Monday, August 13 to 9 am Tuesday, August 14 in several villages in Mandaluyong, San Juan, Pasig and Quezon City

Published 8:04 AM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Thirty-three barangays (villages) in Mandaluyong, San Juan, Pasig and Quezon City will go waterless starting at 7 pm, Monday, August 13 until 9 am, Tuesday, August 14, according to Manila Water.

Metro Manila's east zone water provider said the temporary water service interruption will affect 93,237 households, commercial and business establishments.

The following are the areas which will be waterless for 14 hours:

Mandaluyong: Wack-Wack, Mauway, Addition Hills, Highway Hills, Malamig, Buwayang Bato, Barangka Ilaya, Barangka Itaas, Barangka Ibaba, Barangka Drive, Plainview, Pleasant Hills, Hulo.

San Juan: Greenhills, Addition Hills, Little Baguio, Pasadena, Corazon De Jesus, West Crame.

Pasig: Ugong, Oranbo, Pineda, Bagong Ilog, Kapitolyo, San Antonio.

Quezon City: Kaunlaran, Bagong Lipunan, Horseshoe, Valencia, Immaculate Conception, San Martin de Porres, Ugong Norte, Pinagkaisahan.

Manila Water said it will have to close the water supply to do emergency leak repairs along the EDSA Southbound service road near corner Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong.

Traffic has also been affected around the work site, said Manila Water.

The rightmost southbound lane of the EDSA service road has been closed to traffic since last week. Vehicles turning right to Shaw Boulevard from EDSA must pass through Star Mall.

Sta. Mesa-bound vehicles passing along Shaw Boulevard crossing EDSA will take the middle of the lane since the rightmost lane will be closed to traffic from 11 pm, Monday, August 13 to 4 am, August 14, Tuesday.

Manila Water’s customer care hotline is 1627. They're also on Twitter and Facebook. – Rappler.com



