Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque makes this announcement on August 13

Published 11:40 AM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte fired officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) medical center over alleged anomalies, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said ordered sacked were Brig. Gen. Edwin Leo Torrelavega and Col. Antonio Punzalan.

