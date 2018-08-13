Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno says the President has submitted the proposed 2019 budget, leaving it to Congress to pass or reject it

Published 12:53 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Should Congress reject the proposed 2019 national budget, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin Diokno said they are prepared to reenact this year's fiscal program.

In a media interview on Sunday, August 12, Diokno said they are studying all other options, but maintained that the Congress "cannot return" the budget.

"We are studying all our options including a reenacted 2018 budget. We are ready," Diokno told reporters at the sideline of the Build, Build, Build job fair on Sunday.

A reenacted budget means government expenditures for 2019 will be funded by the same amount and within the same allocations as those provided in the 2018 approved budget.

"If the President has submitted the budget as provided by the Constitution. The role of Congress now is to pass it or reject it or not act on it. But they don't have the right to return the budget," the budget chief added.

The House committee on appropriations suspended all budget hearings until the DBM has "reverted the proposed 2019 cash-based budget to an obligation-based one." At the Senate, deliberations on the budget will continue.

But Diokno said this is not possible because President Rodrigo Duterte had already submitted the proposal after his 3rd State of the Nation Address.

Supposedly the first cash-based budget of the government, the 2019 NEP amounts to P3.757 trillion, representing 19.3% of the projected gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019.

This amount is "slightly lower" compared to the P3.767-trillion 2018 budget.

Diokno said that the shift to a cash-based budget is still the "best practice" as compared to the previous practice of a multi-year obligation-based budget that allows funds to be used in several years.

"Obligations are intentions but there are no projects completed. You have until, say, next year to obligate. That means you will only have to look for a contractor but no projects are completed right away," Diokno said.

"In cash-based budgeting, your school buildings and farm-to-market roads are built within the year. Given the size of our budget because of Build, Build, Build, we have to change our budget [systems] otherwise we won't be able to see finished projects," he added.

The shift to cash-based budgeting is seen to reduce underspending among agencies.

Diokno has advocated for the passage of House Bill No. 7302 or the Budget Reform Bill which institutionalizes cash-based budgeting system.

HB 7032 was approved on third and final reading in March, but a movement within the House wants it recalled after being "confused with the system." – Rappler.com