Food packs, sleeping kits, and medicines are provided to some 14,082 displaced families in evacuation centers

Published 1:55 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is providing an additional P12.5 million worth of assistance to families affected by rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. (#ReliefPH: Help those affected by August 2018 monsoon)

This is on top of the P105 million worth of assistance provided by the government and non-governmental organizations on Sunday, August 12.

In a statement on Monday, August 13, the DSWD said bulk of the assistance – or P12.18 million of relief supplies – were given to local government units (LGUs) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The DSWD said some 14,082 families or 62,584 persons are currently staying in 140 evacuation centers. (LOOK: Thousands spend weekend in evacuation centers)

So far 16,500 family food packs and 11,370 non-food items were provided to affected residents. Non-food items included 10,000 sleeping kits and 1,370 mats.

The DSWD said field offices in affected regions were closely coordinating with LGUs to provide assistance.

“The DSWD will continue to coordinate closely with the affected LGUs and with their City and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices for the provision of further assistance and augmentation support,” Social Welfare Secretary Virigina Orogo said.

The Department of Health’s (DOH) regional offices also pre-positioned P15,073,085.98 worth of medicines and medical supplies for affected regions. Apart from this, P1,358,924.20 worth supplies were also provided to NCR and Rizal province.

DOH said medical teams in NCR and Cabarzon have been deployed to evacuation centers to carry out “rapid health assessments” on displaced residents.

In a statement, Health Secretary Franciso Duque III reminded the public against wading in flood waters to avoid contracting leptospirosis.

Duque advised individuals exhibiting symptoms of the disease such as headaches, muscle pains and fever to immediately proceed to their nearest health facility for treatment. – Rappler.com