The warrants of arrest against Satur Ocampo, Teddy Casiño, Rafael Mariano and anti-poverty secretary Liza Maza are no longer in effect

Published 3:58 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Palayan City, Nueva Ecija Regional Trial Court (RTC) has dismissed the murder charges and quashed the warrants of arrest against leftist leaders Satur Ocampo, Teddy Casiño, Rafael Mariano and anti-poverty secretary Liza Maza.

Lawyer Rachel Pastores of the Public Interest Law Center (PILC), the handling firm for the cases against the 4, confirmed it to Rappler on Monday, August 13.

“Considering that the evidence on hand absolutely fails to support a finding of probable cause against accused-movants, the Motion for Reconsideration of the Order dated July 11, 2018 with prayer to Quash Warrants of Arrests is hereby granted,” said the resolution dated August 8, by Acting Presiding Judge Trese Wenceslao.

Wenceslao took over the case when Branch 40 Judge Evelyn Atienza-Turla inhibited citing pressure.

“Consequently, the warrants of arrest issued on July 11, 20-18 under Criminal Case Nos. 1879-P and 1880-P against Saturnino C. Ocampo, Liza L. Maza, Teodoro A. Casiño and Rafael V. Mariano are quashed. The instant cases are dismissed as to the said accused-movants,” Wenceslao’s decision added.

The quashing of warrants means they are no longer in effect.

The murder cases stemmed from the killings in 2003 and 2004 of Jimmy Peralta and Carlito Bayudang, who have been widely identified as member-supporters of Akbayan, the rival partylist of Makabayan where the 4 leaders belong.

Akbayan has distanced itself from the charges.

The warrants against the 4 were issued by Turla on July 11, which were slammed by PILC as a flip-flop given that 10 years ago, Turla issued a resolution saying she found no probable cause to issue a warrant.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) launched a manhunt against the 4, with lawyer Ferdinand Topacio offering a P1 million bounty over the heads of the leaders who said they were still exhausting their legal options.

“Attorney Topacio and this gang must duly account for the bounty money they precipitatedly dangled out of dubious designs,” said Edre Olalia of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL), who is also involved in the handling of the cases for the Left leaders. – Rappler.com