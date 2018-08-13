Wencelito Andanar, a DILG undersecretary during the Arroyo administration, will serve in his new post for 6 months

Published 4:26 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed the father of Communications Secretary Martin Andanar as his special envoy to Malaysia.

Wencelito Andanar's appointment papers were signed on August 9 but made public on Monday, August 13. His appointment will last 6 months.

The older Andanar is yet another of Duterte's appointees who served under the administration of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, now House Speaker.

Andanar was an interior undersecretary during her presidency. He had also previously been appointed chairman of the Philippine Coconut Authority during the Arroyo administration.

In 2016, the Office of the Ombudsman withdrew a case against the older Andanar over his alleged failure to declare a property in Surigao City in his 2004 and 2005 Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth.

But state prosectors concluded there was a mere error in the title. The property was given to his children through a 1999 court settlement. – Rappler.com