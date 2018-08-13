#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 14
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, August 14, due to heavy rain and floods from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
Central Luzon
- Bocaue, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)
- Calumpit, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)
- Marilao, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)
- Sto Tomas, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Wednesday, August 15
Ilocos Region
- Lingayen, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com