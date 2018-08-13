One person is confirmed drowned in Baguio City and Cordillera police report another death after an Isuzu Elf truck falls into a ravine in Kibungan, Benguet

Published 6:13 PM, August 13, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Three days of continuous rain in Baguio due to the enhanced southwest monsoon brought more than two-thirds of a meter (670 mm) of water, Pagasa said Monday, August 13.

One person was confirmed drowned in Baguio City by the Office of Civil Defense but the Cordillera police reported another death after an Isuzu Elf truck fell into a ravine in Kibungan, Benguet during the heavy rains.

Police said that Mencio Abol Amitem, a 57-year-old driver, was holding cartons of groceries late Friday evening at Lower Dontogan in Baguio when he was outbalanced and fell into the road drainage canal along Marcos Highway. His companions said he was instantly swept by the raging waters.

Police meanwhile described as self-inflicted the death of farmer Victor Mating after his Isuzu Elf truck fell into a ravine in Bobocco, Lubo, Kibungan Saturday afternoon. Mating was brought out from the ravine but he was declared dead at the Kapangan District Hospital.

Injuries

The police also reported two people were electrocuted and two vehicles smashed by an electric post and a pine tree. A backhoe clearing a landslide in Itogon, Benguet also toppled, seriously injuring the operator.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Kimjay Atting was walking with his umbrella in in Pusel, Amgaleygey, Buguias Benguet Saturday morning when he stepped on a live electric cable. He sustained burns on his right foot and fractured his right arm.

On Saturday afternoon, a backhoe being operated by Rommel Salvador Suguitan at Sitio Linat, Dalupirip, Itogon fell into the 50-meter ravine. Suguitan was able to jump while it was tilting but he suffered head lacerations and is confined at the Baguio General Hospital.

Last Sunday afternoon, Eduardo Sobremonte, a 30-year-old chef was walking towards his friend’s house in Foggy Hill, Dontogan when he tripped on a cut live electric wire. He was rushed to the Baguio General Hospital.

An electric post also fell on the parked Hyundai Tucson of Balbalio Acay Jr. in Batuang, Virac, Itogon. Meanwhile, a Toyota Hi Ace parked at the old Baguio Library in Burnham was hit by a fallen pine tree while the owner was having coffee nearby. No one was hurt in either event.

Rescues and road closures

In Bucay, Abra, Mayor Bernadette Baroña reported to the police that they were able to rescue 16 individuals stranded on the river bank at Barangay Abang. They were brought to the evacuation center in Barangay Miguel.

Roads closed along Cordillera included Kennon Road (which was pre-emptively closed since July 17), Abra-Ilocos Norte Road, Baguio City limit to Santo Tomas Road, Gov. Bado Dangwa National Road, Gurel-Bokod-Buguias Road and the Toking-Poblacion Road in Buguias, Benguet. The landslide at Halsema Highway along Topdac, Atok, Benguet was opened Sunday while only one lane of the Benguet – Nueva Vizcaya Road is passable. – Rappler.com