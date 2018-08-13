'It looks like it's the minority who is in power in Congress,' says Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque as he expresses Malacañang's displeasure over the House's suspension of budget hearings

Published 5:40 PM, August 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque did not mince words about the House of Representatives' resistance to the cash-based budgeting system proposed by the executive branch.

Saying it appears the minority has control of the lower chamber, he slammed the House for "blocking" the passage of the 2019 budget.

"This is the first instance when the House, which supposedly has a supermajority for the administration, is blocking the budget...Maybe there is no need for a minority floor leader because it looks like it's the minority who is in power in Congress," said Roque in Filipino.

"We are completely shocked at the resistance of the House because we were confident that when there was a change of leaderhip we would still deal with very close allies," he added.

The lower house's suspension of budget hearings due to their opposition to the cash-based system has fed fears that there will be a reenacted budget for 2019. But Malacañang will stand firm.

"The ball is in the hands of our allies in Congress but we’re not blinking. We’re not scared of a reenacted budget," said Roque.

He even gave a thinly-veiled warning about what congressmen might expect from Malacañang should there be a reenacted budget.

"The congressmen better ask themselves what will happen to their pet projects because under a reenacted budget, it is Malacañang that will determine which budgets will be implemented. I don't think they want that," said Duterte's spokesman.

Davao City 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles, an ally of Duterte's, said the suspension of budget hearings is a only a "temporary setback" as he vowed the timely passage of next year's budget.

However, he had also said that the hearings would resume only after the Department of Budget and Management and Development Budget Coordination Committee "resolve the issues we (lawmakers) have raised."

What's a cash-based budget? A cash-based budgeting system means that agencies have to spend their funds and implement their projects within the fiscal year.

Implementing government agencies are obliged to complete their project contracts by the end of 2019 regardless of obstacles like natural calamities, which may cause delays. Projects whose completion a government agency cannot guarantee will be removed from its proposed budget.

But lawmakers say this has led to unreasonable budget cuts across all government agencies. Nograles even said that without an enabling law, such a budget is "illegal."

The executive branch has proposed a P3.757 trillion budget for 2019. – Rappler.com