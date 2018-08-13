Watch the hearing on Tuesday, August 14, at 10 am

Published 7:35 AM, August 14, 2018

Bookmark to watch the hearing on Tuesday, August 14, at 10 am

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public works will conduct a hearing on flood control and management in Metro Manila on Tuesday, August 14.

The hearing will tackle the status and viability of the approved flood management master plan for the National Capital Region and its neighboring provinces, as well as flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

This comes after torrential monsoon rains enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding caused heavy flooding in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and northern Luzon over the weekend.

Watch the hearing here. – Rappler.com