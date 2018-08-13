Watch the hearing on Tuesday, August 14, at 10 am

Published 7:36 AM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate blue ribbon committee on Tuesday, August 14, will conduct a hearing on the anomalous advertisement placements made by the Department of Tourism (DOT) with Bitag Media Unlimited Incorporated (BMUI) and the alleged irregular transactions during the term of its former Secretary, Wanda Tulfo Teo.

BMUI produced the show Kilos Pronto, which aired on state television network PTV4.

BMUI is owned by Ben Tulfo, who co-hosts Kilos Pronto with brother Erwin. They are siblings of then-DOT secretary Teo.

– Rappler.com