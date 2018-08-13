Two bodies – one inside Burnham skating rink and another at the Baguio City Market dump – are found this weekend in Baguio City

BAGUIO, Philippines – Two bodies – one inside Burnham skating rink and another at the Baguio City Market dump – were found this weekend while Baguio City was enveloped in fog and incessant rain.

Early last Saturday, August 11, workers at the skating rink found a body near the water tank. The body –having visible injuries on the face – was later identified as Mherly Lomayog Manongyao, a security guard residing in Upper Apugan in Loakan, Baguio. He was wearing black pants, a grey jacket, and a white T-shirt. Police also found his watch and lunch box.

On Sunday, a city garbage collector working along Lower Magsaysay Avenue discovered a body wearing a brown T-shirt, black denim pants, and black Nike shoes. The body was wrapped in a garbage bag.

Scene of the Crime Operatives led by Police Superintedent Rodrigo Leal and Police Chief Inspector Juliet Albon found a stab wound on his right armpit and two wounds on the back. “Akyat Bahay” and “Mando” were scrawled on his chest with a black marker while a piece of paper taped inside the bag was written, “akyat bahay @ MANDO AKO,” “whos next,” “your next,” and “hehehehe."

A blue “HP” sling bag containing a pink lighter, two 5-peso coins, 3 one-peso coins, and a black wallet containing 4 Malaysian Dollar bills, 2,000 Indonesian rupiah, and 10 Indian rupees was also recovered from a garbage bag. The Identity of the male body is still unknown and was also brought to La Paz Funeral Homes for autopsy and identification. – Rappler.com