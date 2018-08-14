President Rodrigo Duterte holds a ceremony in Malacañang to send off some 270 athletes competing in Indonesia

Published 8:12 AM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte himself donned the black striped sleeve jackets of the Philippine team as he sent them off to the 2018 Asian Games on Monday, August 13.

"I join the Filipino people in wishing you all the best as you uphold the values of integrity, resilience, and sportsmanship in your pursuit of the gold," he said to the roughly 270 athletes gathered in Malacañang's Rizal Hall.

"I wish you the best of luck at mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino (and long live the Filipino athlete)! Saludo ako sa inyo, mga kababayan ko (I salute you, my fellow countrymen)," he said.

Duterte could be seen making small talk with some of the athletes as they gathered around him to pose for the official photos.

Also present at the send-off was Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, who is the Philippine team's chef de mission, Philippine Olympic Committee leaders like president Ricky Vargas and vice president Abraham Tolentino, and Philippine Sports Commission officials.

The roughly 270-member delegation is composed of 33 teams competing in various sports.

The 2018 Asian Games will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, with opening ceremonies on Saturday, August 18.

– Rappler.com