Filipinos can course donations through their parishes, dioceses, or Caritas offices, says Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle

Published 11:30 AM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two prominent leaders of the Catholic Church appealed for prayers and donations for flood victims in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, and other parts of Luzon, as thousands of Filipinos suffer the effects of nonstop monsoon rain.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle and Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas issued their separate appeals through social media.

"Nananawagan po tayo ng tulong sa kanila (We would like to call for help for them)," Tagle said in an appeal made through the Facebook page of church-run Radio Veritas. He said Filipinos can course their donations through their parishes, dioceses, Caritas offices, or Radio Veritas itself.

Radio Veritas said donations can be made through the following bank accounts:

Account Name: Caritas Manila, Inc.

BDO - Savings Account No. 5600-45905

Metrobank - Savings Account No. 175-3-175069543

BPI - Savings Account No. 3063-5357-01

UnionBank - Current Account No. 00-030-001227-5

PNB - Current Account No. 1085-666-000-17

On his own Facebook account, Villegas said, "Pray for Pangasinan! We need help."

"We are flooded again in the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan. We are repacking food bags again for the poor flood victims stranded in their homes," reads a graphic shared by Villegas.

The graphic shared by Villegas states Filipinos can donate to the following bank account:

Roman Catholic Archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan

9981-0003-12

BPI Dagupan Perez Branch

Up to 691,574 persons were affected by the monsoon rain in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Metro Manila, according to the 6 am update of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday, August 14.

The NDRRMC said 102,315 of affected individuals remain in evacuation centers while 70,940 also receive government aid but outside temporary shelters. (READ: Monsoon dumps over half of August rainfall in just 1 day)

Other groups have also sought aid for victims of monsoon rain this month. Check out through this link how you can help. – Rappler.com