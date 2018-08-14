(UPDATED) Customs chief Isidro Lapeña contradicts the claim of PDEA that one ton of shabu worth P6.8 billion were inside the magnetic lifters

Published 11:32 AM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The 4 giant magnetic lifters, which were suspected to have contained illegal drugs, have tested negative from swab testing, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced on Tuesday, August 14.

Speaking at the House hearing on the alleged P6.8-billion worth of shabu (methamphetamine), BOC chief Isidro Lapeña said they conducted the swab testing with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police. (READ: How P6.8-B 'shabu' slipped past PNP, PDEA, Customs)

Because of this, Lapeña said the PDEA "has no basis" to claim that illegal drugs got past the BOC's screening.

PDEA's basis: PDEA earlier said the illegal drugs were traced through their shabu-sniffing dogs, which sat down as a sign that they traced illegal drugs.

PDEA chief Director General Aaron Aquino explained in an earlier media briefing that the lifters contained illegal drugs because they matched the earlier intercepted lifters, which carried 500 kilograms.

"It's just the same. The same, exactly the same. It’s magnetic lifter, which has a power supply. It also has cables, the same cables. The color of these magnetic lifters, the same,” Aquino said in a mix of English and Filipino during the briefing on the empty containers on Friday, August 10.

Aquino could not personally defend his agency's findings because he was absent during the House probe's pilot hearing. – Rappler.com