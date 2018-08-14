Affected are barangays in Bulacan, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Manila, Pasay, Makati, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Cavite

Published 12:31 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Maynilad Water Services customers will experience either low water pressure or no water at all for an indefinite period of time due to the muddy raw water supplied by Ipo Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

In a satement Tuesday, August 14, Metro Manila's west zone water provider said it is reducing "production of our La Mesa Treatment Plants" because of the "significant increase in the turbidity of the raw water coming from Ipo Dam due to strong rains brought on by the southwest monsoon or habagat."

Turbidity is "an increased sediment concentrations," like mud and soil, from the raw water supplied collected by Ipo Dam from the Norzagaray River.

Affected are barangays (villages) in Bulacan, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Manila, Pasay, Makati, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Cavite.

"The duration of the service interruptions...will vary on a daily basis, depending on the level of turbidity in the raw water coming from Ipo Dam," Maynilad said.

"Our water production will be maintained at reduced levels because rains over the Ipo watershed continue to stir up sediments in the raw water of Ipo Dam," it added.

By reducing production in its La Mesa treatment plants, Maynilad said it would be able "to remove increased sediments from the raw water during treatment before release of potable water to the distribution system."

In its advisory, Maynilad said, it is "now deploying mobile water tankers to deliver potable water to these [affected] areas."

It said its customers can "expect some discoloration in the water supply following the resumption of service. Should this happen, let water flow from your faucet for a few seconds until the water clears."

They also advised that customers store water when supply is available.

Maynilad's hotline is 1626 or Cavite Toll Free No. 1800-1000-92837. Their website is www.mayniladwater.com.ph. They are also on Facebook and Twitter. – Rappler.com