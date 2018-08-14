The Philippine President is set to fly to Jordan after his historic 4-day trip to Israel in September

Published 1:51 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Jordan as part of his bid to "promote" Philippine ties with countries in the Middle East, Malacañang said on Tuesday, August 14.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a news briefing on Tuesday that the trip to the Arab state will take place after the President's visit to Israel in September.

"After the Israel visit, the President will also fly to Jordan," Roque said.

Roque was sparse with details of the trip which have yet to be finalized, he said. There is no final date of the trip yet.

The objective of the Jordan visit is to "promote ties with all peoples of the Middle East," said Roque.

The Kingdom of Jordan shares a border with Israel and other states like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, and Palestine. It hosts an estimated 26,000 to 28,000 Filipino workers, based on figures from the Philippine embassy there.

During Duterte's Israel visit from September 2 to 5, he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin. – Rappler.com