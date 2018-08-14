Lim's co-accused Kerwin Espinosa, Marcelo Adorco, and Ruel Malindangan are also covered by the order

Published 4:16 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 65 ordered the arrest of Cebu-based businessman Peter Lim for charges of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

Branch 65 Judge Gina Bibat Palamos issued the order on Tuesday, August 14, finding probable cause to hold Lim and the other accused for trial. Palamos also set the arraignment for August 28, 1:30 pm.

Makati RTC Officer-in-Charge Teresita Rol confirmed to Rappler that a warrant of arrest has been issued against Lim and co-accused Kerwin Espinosa, Marcelo Adorco, and Ruel Malindangan.

"After a careful evaluation of the Information and the supporting evidence, this Court finds that it has jurisdiction over the subject matter of the Information and that probable cause exists to hold accused Peter Go Lim, Rolan Espinosa aka Kerwin, Marcelo Adorco, and Ruel Malindangan for trial," the order states.

Lim's last known address is in Cebu.

Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors earlier requested for a hold departure order against Lim. A hearing on this request has been set for August 17.

Espinosa is already detained over charges of drug trade and illegal possession of firearms that stemmed from the raid on the house of his father, the late mayor Rolando Espinosa, in Albuera, Leyte, in 2016. – Rappler.com