Almost 700,000 people from 469 barangays in 4 regions have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat since August 11

Published 5:17 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As heavy rains from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat continued Tuesday, August 14, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 102,315 individuals or 22,648 families remained in evacuation centers.

The displaced residents are spread out among 253 evacuation centers set up by local government units (LGUs) in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila.

Residents have been in evacuation centers since Saturday, August 11.

Outside the evacuation centers, some 14,229 families or 70,940 civilians continue to receive government aid.

The NDDRMC said a total of 691,574 people or 154,671 families were affected by the heavy rains over the weekend. They come from 469 barangays in the 4 regions. (READ: Habagat claims 3 lives in Benguet)

The latest figure of affected indivuals comes as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reconciled its data and separated from its count the number of families previously affected by the southwest monsoon enhanced by tropical storms Inday and Josie.

According to the DSWD, a total of P21,062,781.24 worth of assistance has been provided to affected civilians as of 6 am, Tuesday, August 14. Of this amount, P14,571,347.24 was provided by the DSWD, while P6,491,434 was provided by LGUs. (#ReliefPH: Help those affected by August 2018 monsoon)

According to the NDRRMC, 310 areas were reported flooded in Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila since Saturday, August 11.

As of Tuesday, floods in all areas in the National Capital Region and 111 more sites have subsided.

– Rappler.com