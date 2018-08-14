A dry run will be implemented from August 15 to 22

Published 6:27 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite backlash, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is looking to implement the driver-only ban along EDSA during rush hours starting August 23.

According to a copy of the regulation sent by MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago on Tuesday, August 14, the ban will cover all lanes along EDSA – both Northbound and Southbound – from North Avenue in Balintawak, Quezon City to Magallanes in Makati.

It will be implemented from 7 am to 10 am, and from 6 pm to 9 pm on weekdays. A fine of P1,000 will be imposed to violators.

MMDA said that crossing EDSA at intersections is still allowed.

An dry run of the ban will be conducted from August 15 to August 22.

In a text message to Rappler, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said that full implementation on August 23 "depends on the outcome of the dry run."

On August 7, the Metro Manila Council approved the measure, in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion in the capital region. They also approved a policy banning province-bound buses from plying EDSA during rush hours

But motorists have slammed the new policy, calling it a "cheap and inefficient" solution to Metro Manila traffic. – Rappler.com