Published 5:45 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, August 15, due to heavy rain and floods from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Metro Manila

Malabon City - only schools in Barangay Dampalit (public and private)

Marikina City - all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Rodriguez, Rizal - all levels (public and private)

San Mateo, Rizal - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Central Luzon

Angeles City - all levels (public and private)

Pampanga - all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Binmaley, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)

Lingayen, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)

