#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 15
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, August 15, due to heavy rain and floods from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
Metro Manila
- Malabon City - only schools in Barangay Dampalit (public and private)
- Marikina City - all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Rodriguez, Rizal - all levels (public and private)
- San Mateo, Rizal - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Angeles City - all levels (public and private)
- Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Itogon, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Kabayan, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Kapangan, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Kibungan, Benguet - all levels (public and private)
- La Trinidad, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Binmaley, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Lingayen, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
