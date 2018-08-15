Lawmakers holding key posts at the House of Representatives are replaced now that Gloria Macapagal Arroyo is the new Speaker

Published 7:06 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives has named new leaders and committee chairpersons after the election of Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as Speaker.

As of Wednesday, August 15, 6 committees have new committee chairpersons:

Accounts – Leyte 1st District Representative Yedda Romualdez replacing Batangas 1st District Elenita Ermita Buhain

Constitutional amendments: Leyte 3rd District Representative Vicente Veloso replacing Southern Leyte Representative Roger Mercado

Economic affairs – Cebu 3rd District Representative Gwendolyn Garcia replacing Bohol 3rd District Representative Arthur Yap

Good government and public accountability: Camiguin Representative Xavier Jesus Romualdo replacing Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel

Justice: Oriental Mindoro 1st District Representative Doy Leachon replacing Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Representative Reynaldo Umali

Natural Resources – Cebu City 2nd District Representative Rodrigo Abellanosa replacing LPG Marketers Association Representative Arnel Ty

Camarines Sur 1st District Representative Rolando Andaya, Arroyo’s budget secretary when she was president, has replaced Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Rodolfo Fariñas as majority leader. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Rolando Andaya on being House majority leader under Speaker Gloria Arroyo)

Pampanga 4th District Representative Juan Pablo Bondoc was also replaced as senior deputy majority leader by 1-SAGIP Representative Rodante Marcoleta.

After two weeks of tension-filled debates at the floor, Quezon 3rd District Representative Danilo Suarez was retained as the minority leader.

His minority leadership is now set to be questioned before the Supreme Court by the blocs led by Fariñas and Marikina 2nd District Representative Miro Quimbo.

New deputy speakers were also named. Yap replaced Garcia as deputy speaker, while Quimbo's deputy speakership was given to Surigao del Sur 1st District Representative Prospero Pichay Jr.

Lawmakers accepted the nomination of Dante Roberto Maling as acting secretary general to replace lawyer Cesar Pareja.

Arroyo's former Presidential Security Group commander Romeo Prestoza is the new sergeant-at-arms, replacing Roland Detabali. Arroyo previously named Prestoza as chief of the elite Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in 2008.

There were changes at the House contingent to the Commission on Appointments (CA) as well.

Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District Representative Aurora Enerio replaced Isabela 1st District Representative Rodolfo Albano III, who used to be the majority leader at the CA.

Masbate 3rd District Representative Scott Davies Lanete also replaced Davao Oriental 2nd District Representative Joel Mayo Almario in the CA. – Rappler.com