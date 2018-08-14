He replaces Leo Torrelavega, who has been relieved of his position to make way for a probe into up to P200 million in anomalous hospital contracts

Published 9:23 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) appointed in an acting capacity Surgeon General Brigadier General Augustus de Villa as commander of the AFP Health Service Command (HSC).

The turnover was held Tuesday, August 14, at the AFPMC Auditorium.

De Villa previously held a number of roles. He was assigned as chief surgeon of the Philippine Air Force; commanding officer of Basa Airbase Hospital, Fernando Air Base Hospital, and the Presidential Security Group Hospital; and command surgeon of Air Education and Training Command.

He will be replacing Brigadier General Leo Torrelavega, whom President Rodrigo Duterte relieved of his position.

Torrelavega is among a number of top AFP Medical Center officials who were fired from their positions to make way for an investigation into "anomalous purchases of equipment and engaged in fraudulent transactions, including ghost purchasing, splitting of contracts to circumvent mandatory bidding processes, and conceiving of fictitious suppliers," according to statements made by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

In a statement, the AFP said the turnover was done to "ensure that the AFP HSC will be able to fully perform its function of overseeing vital medical services and healthcare for soldiers in military hospitals nationwide." – Rappler.com