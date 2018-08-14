'Graft is so embedded.... I do not think I can fulfill my promise to the people,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 6:50 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte admitted he told security officials he is contemplating stepping down from his post.

"Sinabi ko sa mga sundalo at pulis (I told the soldiers and police), 'Guys, I want you to know that I am thinking of stepping down,'" he said on Tuesday, August 14, during a speech at the launch of the Pilipinas Angat Lahat program.

Duterte said he had told officials at a recent joint military and police command conference that he was "tired" and frustrated by corruption in government.

"I am exasperated because however I try – I was dealing with the problem of Nayong Pilipino," he said, referring to the supposedly "flawed" lease contract between Nayong Pilipino Foundation and Landing Entertainment, a Chinese casino operator.

"Graft is so embedded, it is endemic, and it is always part of the territory of a transaction especially by government.... I do not think I can fulfill my promise to the people," he said.

The President said he "took the floor away from the emcee" to tell the room that he is mulling leaving the presidency.

It's not clear how serious Duterte is since he has made similar pronouncements before. He has spoken of resigning or not completing his term, but usually takes a light-hearted tone. (READ: Duterte's constant musings on death, resignation) – Rappler.com