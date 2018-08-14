The United States cites information from the Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines 'on probable kidnapping' in Palawan

Published 7:45 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The United States and the United Kingdom warned their nationals against the threat of kidnapping in Palawan based on information from local authorities.

The US embassy posted the following on its website on Tuesday, August 14:

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines, August 14, 2018



Location: Palawan

Event: The Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines posted the following information on their official Facebook page: "Western Command remains on heightened alert and continues to tighten its security posture in Palawan against all forms of threats, amidst circulating information on probable kidnapping in the Province."

Actions to Take:

Be vigilant and aware of your surroundings

Review your personal security plans

Monitor local media for updates

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines

+63 (2) 301-2000

ACSInfoManila@state.gov

ph.usembassy.gov



State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

In its own updated travel advisory, the British embassy said on Monday, August 13:

Summary

Still current at: 14 August 2018

Updated: 13 August 2018

Latest update: Terrorism section (Kidnapping) - addition of information; the local authorities in Palawan have recently warned the public of a heightened risk from kidnapping; if in the area, you should follow the advice of local security and remain vigilant at all times

Countries routinely issue travel warnings based on intelligence or in reaction to local developments. One of the times countries issued travel warnings in recent memory was in June 2017, after the shooting incident at Resorts World Manila that left at least 54 people injured and the gunman dead. – Rappler.com