Published 10:41 AM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Seven suspected members of the communist rebel group New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a shootout with police in Antique on Wednesday, August 15.

According to the police report, the cops were serving arrest warrants past midnight against a certain Jason Talibo and a certain Joven Ceralvo at Barangay Atabay at San Jose town when they were met with gunfire.

"Firefights lasted for 33 minutes. Result of encounter [are] 7 body count from [alleged] communist terrorists and no casualty from government side," the police report read.

Police have yet to identify all the 7 fatalities.

According to cops, the arrest warrants were for the frustrated murder charges against Talibo and Ceralvo.

A photograph of the gathered items from the scene of encounter showed a cache of cellphones, laptops, firearms, and explosives that are still up for inventory.

Standing out from the recovered stack of identification cards and documents were the photo of a smiling woman and child. – Rappler.com