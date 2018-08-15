11 Filipino-Chinese groups provide funds for the multipurpose building, a replica of which was presented to President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 12:10 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A group of Filipino-Chinese organizations donated a P200-million multipurpose center for Marawi City in a ceremony attended by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, August 14.

Dubbed the Filipino-Chinese Friendship Dome, it will rise in a two-hectare lot to be provided by the Marawi City government. Designed to fit 4,000 people, the building is intended to be used for a variety of purposes – from sports events to commercial or cultural gatherings.

There is no set date for when the construction of the dome will be completed, but a Malacañang press release states it would be ready 16 to 18 months after groundbreaking.

The building was built using funds from 11 Filipino-Chinese groups:

Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Incorporated (FFCCCII)

Federation of Filipino-Chinese Associations of the Philippines

World News Daily

Filipino-Chinese Amity Club

Overseas Chinese Alumni Association of the Philippines

Filipino-Chinese Shin Lian Association

Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines

Philippine Soong Ching Ling Foundation

Philippine Jin Jiang Shen Fu Zhen Association

World Fujian Youth Association and Business Club

The building was designed for free by Zamboanga City-based architect Jose Siao Lin.

A replica of the dome was turned over to Duterte by FFCCCII president Domingo Yap in the presence of House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council Chairperson Eduardo del Rosario.

Del Rosario is also the head of the Bangon Marawi Task Force, which is heading efforts to rehabilitate the city after the months-long battle between government forces and terrorists in 2017. – Rappler.com