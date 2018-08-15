Filipino-Chinese 'friendship dome' to rise in Marawi
MANILA, Philippines – A group of Filipino-Chinese organizations donated a P200-million multipurpose center for Marawi City in a ceremony attended by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, August 14.
Dubbed the Filipino-Chinese Friendship Dome, it will rise in a two-hectare lot to be provided by the Marawi City government. Designed to fit 4,000 people, the building is intended to be used for a variety of purposes – from sports events to commercial or cultural gatherings.
There is no set date for when the construction of the dome will be completed, but a Malacañang press release states it would be ready 16 to 18 months after groundbreaking.
The building was built using funds from 11 Filipino-Chinese groups:
- Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Incorporated (FFCCCII)
- Federation of Filipino-Chinese Associations of the Philippines
- World News Daily
- Filipino-Chinese Amity Club
- Overseas Chinese Alumni Association of the Philippines
- Filipino-Chinese Shin Lian Association
- Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry
- Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines
- Philippine Soong Ching Ling Foundation
- Philippine Jin Jiang Shen Fu Zhen Association
- World Fujian Youth Association and Business Club
The building was designed for free by Zamboanga City-based architect Jose Siao Lin.
A replica of the dome was turned over to Duterte by FFCCCII president Domingo Yap in the presence of House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council Chairperson Eduardo del Rosario.
Del Rosario is also the head of the Bangon Marawi Task Force, which is heading efforts to rehabilitate the city after the months-long battle between government forces and terrorists in 2017. – Rappler.com