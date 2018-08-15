(UPDATED) In a resolution, Senate leaders 'strongly urge' the MMDA to 'conduct public consultations' and provide 'real solutions to Metro Manila congestion'

Published 2:08 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Senate leaders on Wednesday, August 15, "strongly urged" the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to recall and suspend the driver-only car ban on EDSA.

In a resolution issued on the first day of the new rule's dry run, the Senate leaders called on the MMDA to "conduct a public consultation" and to study the ban first.

"[We] strongly urge the Metro Manila Council to recall MMDA Regulation No. 18-005 'Establishing the Expanded High Occupancy Vehicle Lanes in EDSA,' and for MMDA to immediately suspend the implementation thereof," the resolution said.

The senators also called on the Metro Manila Council and the MMDA "to conduct public consultations, further study the 'driver-only' ban, and provide for real solutions to Metro Manila traffic congestion."

The resolution was introduced by Senate President Vicento Sotto III, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, and Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri.

JUST IN: Senate leaders file resolution “strongly urging” MMDA to recall ban on driver-only cars on EDSA @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/CkvoFVCZQq — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) August 15, 2018

The ban sought to prohibit vehicles that only contain the driver inside along EDSA during rush hours. The MMDA eyed for a full implementation of the measure on August 23.

Reacting to the Senate resolution and to other critics of the new policy, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said on Wednesday that anyone can question the rule in court and the MMDA will "let the courts decide who is right."

On the first day of the dry run, MMDA apprehended more than 3,000 vehicles as of posting.

On August 7, the Metro Manila Council approved the measure to reduce traffic congestion in the capital region.

Senator Grace Poe earlier cautioned the MMDA against the "hasty implementation" of the scheme. Senator Leila de Lima also warned traffic officials of "passengers-for-hire" that may take advantage of the policy.

In 2017, there were 367,738 vehicles that ply EDSA daily, 60% to 70% of which are single-occupancy vehicles. MMDA argue that the policy will reduce total vehicles in EDSA by 40% during rush hours. – with reports from Camille Elemia/Rappler.com