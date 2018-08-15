Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, August 16

Published 6:50 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, August 16, as some areas are still dealing with the effects of flooding from heavy monsoon rain.

Metro Manila

Malabon City - only schools in Barangay Dampalit (public and private)

Marikina City - all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 17

Central Luzon

