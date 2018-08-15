#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 16
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Thursday, August 16, as some areas are still dealing with the effects of flooding from heavy monsoon rain.
Metro Manila
- Malabon City - only schools in Barangay Dampalit (public and private)
- Marikina City - all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 17
Central Luzon
- Calumpit, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)
- Hagonoy, Bulacan - all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 17
- Apalit, Pampanga - Paligui ES, Sampaloc ES, Sampaga ES and HS, Fausto Gonzales Sioco Memorial ES (Colgante)
- Candaba, Pampanga - only schools in select barangays (public and private)
- barangays of Bambang, Buas, Gulap, Lanang, Mandasig, Pansinao, Paralaya, Pasig, Pescadores, San Agustin, Sto Rosario
- Guagua, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- Macabebe, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- San Luis, Pampanga - only schools in select barangays (public and private)
- barangays of San Juan, San Nicolas, Sta Monica, Sta Cruz Poblacion, Sto Tomas, Sta Cruz Pambilog, Sta Catalina, Sto Rosario
- Sasmuan, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- Sto Tomas, Pampanga - all levels (public and private), until Friday, August 17
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com