August 21 is also the death anniversary of Benigno Aquino Jr, a public holiday as well

Published 7:00 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte declared Tuesday, August 21, as a regular holiday in honor of Eid'l Adha, Islam's Feast of Sacrifice.

Duterte signed Proclamation No. 556 on Wednesday, August 15, declaring the holiday.

Here's a copy of the proclamation declaring the holiday. It coincides with the death anniversary of Ninoy Aquino, also a public holiday. pic.twitter.com/q8tZrplZ9K — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) August 15, 2018

August 21 is also the 35th death anniversary of former senator Benigno Aquino Jr, whose assassination in 1983 at an airport tarmac helped spark the People Power Revolution.

His death anniversary is an annual public holiday. (READ: LIST: 2018 Philippine Holidays) – Rappler.com