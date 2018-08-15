The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council pegs the initial damage from the southwest monsoon at P36 million

Published 9:00 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rain and floods from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat have affected 828,462 persons from 5 regions as of Wednesday, August 15, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The number translates to about 187,744 families who come from 680 barangays throughout the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila. (READ: EXPLAINER: Who's supposed to be in charge during disasters?)

Of the number of affected individuals, 102,211 are still in 346 evacuation centers. (LOOK: Over 100,000 people remain in evacuation centers after weekend floods)

So far, the NDRRMC pegged the initial damage from the southwest monsoon at P36 million.

There are also 523 areas which remain flooded – 324 in Central Luzon, 172 in the Ilocos Region, 9 in Calabarzon, and 18 in Metro Manila.

To date, P27,861,996.48 worth of aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units has been distributed to affected residents in the 5 regions.

On Saturday, August 11, massive floods hit parts of Metro Manila and Rizal as the enhanced southwest monsoon dumped over half of the month's expected rainfall in just one day. – Rappler.com