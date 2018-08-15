But video taken by Rappler, and the official transcript by the Department of Foreign Affairs, contradict Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano's statement

Published 9:06 PM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano denied on Wednesday, August 15, that he said the Philippines should set aside its "claim" over the West Philippine Sea so that it can engage in joint development with China.

In an interview Wednesday evening, Cayetano told reporters: "May I just make one clarification? Although most of you just narrated what I said in the last press con, there were a few like Rappler who had a line that 'Cayetano said Philippines has to set aside its claim to be able to have joint exploration and development.'"

"That's not what I said, I mean if you look at the context. What I said was that all parties have to set aside for the meantime their claims, both to territory and sovereign rights, so that you can have joint exploration," he explained.

But video taken by Rappler, and the official transcript by the Department of Foreign Affairs, contradict Cayetano's claim. Watch the video below.

In a press conference on August 7, Rappler asked Cayetano about the proposed 60-40 profit-sharing arrangement in a possible joint development with China. "Sir, about the 60-40, I understand that this 60-40 is in favor of the Philippines. Does this mean China has abandoned its assertion of indisputable sovereignty?" we asked in a mix of English and Filipino.

Cayetano answered: "No, that is the precisely the point of the talks, and thank you for that question. If we’re going to wait for a decision on territory, it might take forever. Might take one year, might take a hundred years, might take forever. Maybe by that time, we're all relying on wind and solar or some technology has come and oil and gas is not that important anymore."

"But for us to come to some kind of an agreement, which is the same sa COC, we have to put aside territorial and sovereign rights claims but not abandon them," he added. (The COC is the proposed Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.)

On the Philippines' position, Cayetano said, "We also have indisputable sovereignty over our territory, which is defined by the Philippine Constitution, and we also have indisputable claims under UNCLOS," or the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. "So but again, where do we take it from there?"

He added, "Let's say a very generic pen was found and you can show me a picture of you using it, I can show you a picture of me using it. So what do we do, do we leave it in court and say no one uses it until we decide?"

Cayetano mentioned another falsehood: He said the Philippines was making a "claim" over the West Philippine Sea. It is no longer a claim – but rights upheld by a tribunal in The Hague. Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio said it is no longer the "disputed" West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com