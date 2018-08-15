Who will become Maria Lourdes Sereno's successor? Watch the interviews on Thursday, August 16.

Published 7:30 AM, August 16, 2018

Bookmark to watch at 9 AM

MANILA, Philippines – Five individuals are vying to become the new Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Below is the list and background of each applicant ranked according to seniority or based on their appointment to the High Court.

SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE TERESITA LEONARDO DE CASTRO

Appointed to the Supreme Court on December 4, 2007 by Gloria Macapagal Arroyo

Became Sandiganbayan presiding justice in 2004

Appointed Department of Justice state counsel in 1978

Rejoined judiciary as Sandiganbayan associate justice in 1997

Began career in public service in 1973 as law clerk in the Office of the Clerk of Court

Served as part of the technical staff of chief justice Fred Ruiz Castro

Obtained law degree from the University of the Philippines

She has consistently locked horns with ousted CJ Sereno, culminating with her speaking during the impeachment hearings at the House of Representatives

Will retire in October 2018

SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE DIOSDADO PERALTA

Appointed SC Associate Justice on January 13, 2009 by Arroyo

Appointed Sandiganbayan associate justice in 2002 and became presiding justice in 2008

Member of the Sandiganbayan Special Division that convicted former president Joseph Estrada of plunder

Appointed judge in 1992 to the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 95 – the designated Special Criminal Court on heinous crimes and eventually drugs cases

Obtained law degree from University of Santo Tomas

Will retire in March 2022

SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE LUCAS BERSAMIN

Appointed SC Associate Justice on April 2, 2009 by Arroyo

Appointed CA associate justice in 2003

Prior to the CA, served since 1986 as Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 96 presiding judge

Involved in private practice from 1974 until 1986

Taught at the Ateneo Law School, the University of the East College of Law, and the University of Santo Tomas

Obtained law degree from the University of the East

Placed 9th in the 1973 Bar Exams

Will retire in October 2019

SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE ANDRES REYES JR

Appointed SC Associate Justice on July 13, 2017 by President Rodrigo Duterte

Appointed CA associate justice in 1999 and became presiding judge in 2010

Appointed Makati Metropolitan Trial Court judge in 1987

Appointed San Mateo, Rizal Metropolitan Trial Court judge in 1990

Worked at the Office of the Ombudsman after law school

Obtained law degree from the Ateneo Law School

Fraternity brother of former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

Nominated in 2014 to replace outgoing Supreme Court associate justice Roberto Abad

Grandson of former SC justice Alex Reyes and son of former CA presiding justice Andres Reyes Sr

According to a Newsbreak report, Reyes was close to Arroyo’s younger brother Diosdado “Buboy” Macapagal Jr, being batchmates at La Salle Greenhills

Will retire in May 2020

JUDGE VIRGINIA TEJANO-ANG

Presiding judge of Davao del Norte Regional Trial Court Branch 1

In 2014, she issued a warrant of arrest against the suspect in the killing of radio broadcaster Rogelio "Tata" Butalid

Retirement date unknown

– Rappler.com