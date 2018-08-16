LIST: 2019 Philippine Holidays
MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Thursday, August 16, released the list of holidays for 2019.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 555 declaring the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2019 on Wednesday, August 15.
The regular holidays are:
January 1, 2019, Tuesday - New Year's Day
April 9, 2019, Tuesday - Araw ng Kagitingan
April 18, 2019 - Maundy Thursday
April 19, 2019 - Good Friday
May 1, 2019, Wednesday - Labor Day
June 12, 2019, Wednesday - Independence Day
August 26, 2019, last Monday of August - National Heroes' Day
November 30, 2019, Saturday - Bonifacio Day
December 25, 2019, Wednesday - Christmas Day
December 30, 2019, Monday - Rizal Day
Special non-working days:
February 5, 2019, Tuesday - Chinese New Year
February 25, 2019, Monday - EDSA Revolution Anniversary
April 20, 2019 - Black Saturday
August 21, 2019, Wednesday - Ninoy Aquino Day
November 1, 2019, Friday - All Saints' Day
December 8, 2019, Sunday - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
December 31, 2019, Tuesday - last day of the year
Additional special non-working holidays:
November 2, 2019, Saturday
December 24, 2019, Tuesday
Malacañang will issue a proclamation to declare national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined.
