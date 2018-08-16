President Rodrigo Duterte signs Proclamation No. 555 declaring the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2019

Published 9:50 AM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Thursday, August 16, released the list of holidays for 2019.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 555 declaring the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2019 on Wednesday, August 15.

The regular holidays are:

January 1, 2019, Tuesday - New Year's Day

April 9, 2019, Tuesday - Araw ng Kagitingan

April 18, 2019 - Maundy Thursday

April 19, 2019 - Good Friday

May 1, 2019, Wednesday - Labor Day

June 12, 2019, Wednesday - Independence Day

August 26, 2019, last Monday of August - National Heroes' Day

November 30, 2019, Saturday - Bonifacio Day

December 25, 2019, Wednesday - Christmas Day

December 30, 2019, Monday - Rizal Day

Special non-working days:

February 5, 2019, Tuesday - Chinese New Year

February 25, 2019, Monday - EDSA Revolution Anniversary

April 20, 2019 - Black Saturday

August 21, 2019, Wednesday - Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1, 2019, Friday - All Saints' Day

December 8, 2019, Sunday - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 31, 2019, Tuesday - last day of the year

Additional special non-working holidays:

November 2, 2019, Saturday

December 24, 2019, Tuesday

Malacañang will issue a proclamation to declare national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined.

Working on a holiday? Here's how to compute your pay. – Rappler.com