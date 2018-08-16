'Kailan kaya magpapa-drug test ang mga Dutertes?' says opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 10:54 AM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV tested negative for illegal drugs, based on the results of the mandatory drug test conducted in the Senate in July.

Trillanes posted a photo of the results on his Twitter account on Thursday, August 16, and again challenged President Rodrigo Duterte and his family to undergo a drug test.

Results showed he was negative for cocaine, ecstacy, metamphetamine (shabu), morphine, and tetrahydrocannabinol (marijuana).

Kailan kaya magpapa-drugtest ang mga Dutertes? pic.twitter.com/VqcAKQRjmy — Sonny Trillanes IV (@TrillanesSonny) August 15, 2018

"Kailan kaya magpapa-drug test ang mga Dutertes (When will the Dutertes undergo a drug test)?" Trillanes said in a tweet.

Trillanes has repeatedly challenged the President and his family to undergo a drug test, following allegations that there are members using and smuggling drugs. The presidential family has categorically denied this.

After he took the drug test in July, Trillanes said Duterte should lead by example and take the test too.

“Ang sa akin, ang panawagan ko dapat Office of the President ang una. Dapat si Duterte mismo para malaman ng taumbayan kung ‘yung mismong namumuno ng war on drugs ay hindi impluwensiyado ng illegal na droga,” Trillanes said on July 30.

(On my part, my appeal is that the Office of the President should go first. It should be Duterte himself so the public would know if the very leader of the war on drugs is not influenced by illegal drugs.)

Presidential son Paolo Duterte, resigned Davao City vice mayor, earlier accepted the senator’s dare. His test supposedly yielded negative results. The President, however, has yet to subject himself to such exam. – Rappler.com