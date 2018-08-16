The MMDA legal team is drafting an administrative complaint against prosecutor Christine Villamora Estepa

Published 1:36 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will file a complaint against a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor who was caught on video in a heated argument with an MMDA official.

In a text message to Rappler on Thursday, August 16, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said their legal team was drafting the administrative complaint against motorist Christine Villamora Estepa.

Estepa had a row with MMDA supervising operations official Bong Nebrija for refusing to surrender her driver's license over a simple parking violation.

Estepa was later identified as a DOJ prosecutor, prompting the MMDA to prepare a complaint over her behavior.

Garcia announced in a press briefing on Wednesday, August 15, that the MMDA also asked the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to revoke Estepa's license.

LTO law enforcement director Francis Ray Almora on Wednesday said that Estepa will be given 5 days to explain why her license should not be revoked.

Estepa, for her part, had already apologized to Nebrija over the standoff.

Garcia on Wednesday called on the public to follow traffic rules and to avoid confrontations with enforcers.

"If it's a simple traffic violation, please don't start a fight. Just hand them your license [and] get your ticket so it's done. In one or two minutes, it will be done instead of having a heated confrontation," he said. – Rappler.com