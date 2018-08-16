'I hope that the future of the Philippines remains at the hands of the people here,' says US Defense Assistant Secretary Randall Schriver

Published 2:57 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Whatever happens, the Philippines should remain a democracy, a United States defense official said on Thursday, August 16.

Asked to comment on President Rodrigo Duterte floating the possibility of a junta, US Defense Assistant Secretary Randall Schriver emphasized the value that the US puts on the Philippines staying democratic.

"We're very proud of the democracy here in the Philippines, and I hope that the future of the Philippines remains at the hands of the people here," said Schriver, who oversees security affairs in the Asia-Pacific region for the US defense department.

"It's important that democracy remains strong," he told a roundtable with reporters at the US embassy.

What junta? President Duterte recently floated the possibility of a junta after repeatedly mentioning that he's prepared to step down. (READ: Explainer: Duterte's dream resignation, 'junta' and successor scenarios)

A military junta is when members of the armed forces take over government.

Duterte's other floated option is that he would resign. But he added he preferred someone like Senator Francis Escudero or former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the former Philippine dictator, to replace him. (READ: Duterte to resign if Bongbong Marcos wins protest)

Both men lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 elections. – Rappler.com