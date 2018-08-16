Alternative Learning System teachers have a Teacher I rank, which corresponds to Salary Grade 11 with a P20,179 monthly gross salary

Published 4:25 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) approved the creation of 2,000 new teaching positions for the Alternative Learning System (ALS) of the Department of Education (DepEd).

In a statement on Thursday, August 16, the DBM said the new government posts were created to boost the ALS. It's a program that helps elementary and secondary school dropouts, as well as those not able to receive formal schooling.

ALS teachers have a Teacher I rank, which corresponds to Salary Grade 11 with a P20,179 monthly gross salary.

The new posts are spread nationwide, with Bicol needing the most teachers at 192 vacancies:

The DBM said the funding requirement is charged against the P39-billion New School Personnel Positions of the 2018 General Appropriations Act or national budget.

On top of the ALS teacher vacancies, there are 125,000 vacant teaching positions in the government. – Rappler.com