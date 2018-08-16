'Insofar as we are concerned, President Duterte’s resignation will never happen because Mr Marcos will never win his electoral protest,' says lawyer Romulo Macalintal

Published 3:11 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo remains confident she would win the electoral protest filed against her, despite a recent string of attacks from President Rodrigo Duterte.

Robredo’s lead lawyer Romulo Macalintal snapped back after Malacañang said Duterte will likely resign if former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr wins his election case against the Vice President.

“Insofar as we are concerned, President Duterte’s resignation will never happen because Mr Marcos will never win his electoral protest,” Macalintal, a veteran election lawyer, said on Thursday, August 16.

Robredo beat Marcos by just 263,473 votes during the 2016 polls, prompting the latter to allege cheating and file an electoral protest against her.

Duterte has always been open about his admiration for and close friendship with Marcos, namesake of his idol, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The President said on Tuesday, August 14, that he would step down if someone like Marcos or Senator Francis Escudero were next in line. (READ: Robredo spokesman taunts Duterte: You forgot Cayetano again!)

Since July, the President has disparaged Robredo twice on her supposed “incompetence” to lead the country if he steps down.

Aside from waiting for the “right” successor, Duterte also floated a military junta taking over after he resigns. He even said he himself would swear in a military general as head of government. (READ: EXPLAINER: Duterte's dream resignation, 'junta' and successor scenarios) – Rappler.com