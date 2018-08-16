Although President Rodrigo Duterte's choice isn't unexpected, some Filipinos hope it wouldn't become reality

Published 5:40 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It appears no one was surprised when Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque declared Thursday, August 16, that President Rodrigo Duterte would resign if former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr wins his election protest.

After all, Duterte and Marcos are known allies, and the President himself said way back in October 2016 that the Philippines could have a new vice president if Marcos wins his case over Vice President Leni Robredo.

Duterte also repeated earlier this week that he wants someone like Marcos to succeed him.

But although the President's choice isn't unexpected, some Filipinos hope it wouldn't become reality.

For them, #NeverAgain to another Marcos as president – not after the Martial Law era under the former senator's father, Ferdinand Marcos. The period was marred by human rights abuses and corruption.

Check out some of the online reactions to Roque's statement below.

What do you think of Duterte's choice of successor? – Rappler.com