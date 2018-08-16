Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 17

Published 5:50 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 17, as some areas are still dealing with the effects of flooding from heavy monsoon rain.

Metro Manila

Marikina City - all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

San Mateo, Rizal - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Central Luzon

Hagonoy, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)

Sto Tomas, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)

