#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, August 17
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 17, as some areas are still dealing with the effects of flooding from heavy monsoon rain.
Metro Manila
- Marikina City - all levels (public and private)
- San Mateo, Rizal - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Hagonoy, Bulacan - all levels (public and private)
- Sto Tomas, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
