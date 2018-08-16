The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council remains on red alert with personnel on duty 24/7 to assist affected communities

Published 9:35 PM, August 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the number of people affected by rain and floods from the enhanced southwest monsoon or hanging habagat has risen to more than a million.

There were 1,420,802 residents or 342,669 families affected from 954 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, August 17)

Meanwhile, 135,059 residents remain displaced. Of the number, 38,606 residents are still in evacuation centers. The NDRRMC also said 96,453 residents who have sought shelter with relatives continue to receive aid even outside evacuation sites.

A total of 647 homes were damaged – 248 of which were completely destroyed while 399 were partially destroyed.

About P35 million worth of aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units has been distributed to affected residents in the 5 regions. (READ: #ReliefPH: Help those affected by August 2018 monsoon)

To date, initial damage from the southwest monsoon is pegged at around P49 million.

The NDRRMC is still on red alert, with "regular duty personnel and Operations Service Alert teams" responding 24/7. Its response cluster also remains activated to assist affected communities. (READ: EXPLAINER: Who's supposed to be in charge during disasters?) – Rappler.com