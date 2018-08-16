Dried seahorses, locally called kaba-kabayo, are sold in Asian medicinal stores

Published 11:37 PM, August 16, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – A joint government team led by the Zamboanga station of the Philippine Coast Guard seized Wednesday, August 15, some P3.5 million-worth of dried seahorse, packed in 15 sacks inside a container van in the local port here.

The intercepted container van where the dried remains of the seahorses, locally known as kaba-kabayo (hippocampus), was bound for Manila.

Poachers harvest these endagered sea creatures and sell it to some Asian countries. Dried seahorses are prized for their medicinal properties.

The joint team of law enforcers were from the Coast Guard, Bureau of Customs (BOC), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

PCG Zamboanga Station chief Liutenant Commander Noriel Ramos said that the consignee of the container was a certain Ramon Sayson of Caloocan City.

Noriel said the Coast Guard received information that an oceanic container van from Tawi-tawi was carrying endangered aquatic products allegedly bound for Manila.

The 15 sacks of seahorses were estimated to cost some P3.6 million. – Rappler.com