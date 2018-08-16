All 157 passengers and crew of flight MF8667 are safe

Published 7:54 AM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Chinese passenger plane went off a Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) runway during heavy downpour late Thursday night, August 16, aviation authorities said.

In a Facebook post early Friday morning, August 17, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), which operates NAIA, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a joint statement confirming the incident involving Xiamen Air flight MF8667.

All 157 passengers and flight crew are safe, according to the statement.

"Passengers were evacuated using the aircraft's emergency chute and were brought to NAIA Terminal 1 where they are now being assisted by airline and MIAA personnel. Blankets and food were provided by the airline," the statement also read.

At past 4 am Friday, investigators from the CAAP Aircraft Accident Investigating Bureau were already on site to determine the cause of the accident. Passengers were also transported to a nearby hotel where they will stay until operations of the airline resumes.

According to the statement, both MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal and CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco were coordinating with airline officials and supervising recovery and clearing operations on site.

"A notice to airlines has been issued advising them about the closure. Passengers of affected flights are advised to closely coordinate with their airlines for announcements," the statement read.

Below is a list of affected flights due to the runway closure:

Affected passengers may call the following numbers for NAIA flight information:

Terminal 1 (8771109 loc 765 and 2852)

Terminal 2 (8771109 loc 2882 and 2880)

Terminal 4 (8771109 loc 4226)

Terminal 3 (8777888 loc 8144 and 8146)

NAIA Hotline 8771111

– Rappler.com