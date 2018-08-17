The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority says it will continue the dry run of the new policy until the Metro Manila Council convenes and addresses calls to suspend it

Published 2:02 PM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Amid public clamor against the rule, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday, August 17, said it has deferred the full implementation of the driver-only car ban on EDSA during rush hour, which was supposed to begin on August 23.

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said in a news briefing the MMDA will just continue with the dry run of the new policy until the Metro Manila Council, which approved the rule, convenes and discusses the matter.

"We will not push through with the full implementation of the measure on August 23. We will continue the dry run until the MMC convenes again," Garcia said in a mix of English and Filipino.

During the dry run which began on August 15, MMDA enforcers flag down violators, reprimand them, and make them take the nearest exist out of EDSA but do not impose any fine. Once the rule is fully implemented, violators will pay a P1,000-fine.

Garcia also addressed the public clamor against the new rule and the Senate resolution urging traffic regulators to "suspend the measure immediately."

The MMDA official said Metro Manila mayors have the final say on calls to suspend the ban.

"Ang MMDA po ay walang power na ihinto [ito] dahil ito ay [Metro Manila Council] resolution na binubuo ng mayors. Ang makakapagpatigil at makakapagbago nito ay MMC rin, hindi MMDA," Garcia said.

(MMDA has no power to stop [the ban] because it is a Metro Manila Council resolution which was crafted by the mayors. Only the MMC can suspend this measure, not MMDA.)

Garcia reiterated that they only want to promote carpooling along the major thoroughfare.

On August 7, the MMC approved the measure to reduce traffic congestion in the capital region.

In 2017, there were 367,738 vehicles that ply EDSA daily, 60% to 70% of which are single-occupancy vehicles. MMDA argue that the policy will reduce total vehicles in EDSA by 40% during rush hours. – Rappler.com