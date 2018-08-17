Lim and his lawyer are a no-show in the Makati RTC hearing

Published 3:36 PM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued on Friday, August 17, a Hold Departure Order (HDO) against Cebu-based businessman Peter Lim who is charged with conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

Makati RTC Branch 65 Judge Gina Babat-Palamos issued the order Friday afternoon after holding a hearing the prosecutors’ petition on the same day.

Branch 65 issued a warrant of arrest against Lim last week, but he has yet to be caught. Lim did not attend Friday’s hearing at the Makati RTC.

“Atty Alex Francis Ver Lopez, counsel for accused Peter Go Lim, failed to appear despite being personally notified of the same,” said the court’s order.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said that based on latest information from the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Lim is in the country.

Lim is scheduled to be arraigned on August 28.

These developments come two years since President Rodrigo Duterte identified Lim to be a drug lord.

Lim has a petition before the Supreme Court asking to void the DOJ probe for violating his right to due process.

Lim was earlier cleared by a DOJ panel, but the dismissal of charges triggered public outcry that prompted former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to call for a reinvestigation.

The reinvestigation yielded an indictment for Lim, who never showed himself to the new DOJ panel. - Rappler.com