Published 9:19 PM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rain and floods from the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat has left two people dead, and 3 people missing, according to an update from disaster management and local officials on Friday, August 17.

So far, about 345,600 families or 1,432,476 people from 1,040 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila have been affected by the ongoing monsoon. (READ: #ReliefPH: Help those affected by August 2018 monsoon)

Drowned: The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Dioscoro Camacho from Barangay Nangka, Marikina City and Gloria Mendoza from Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City died from drowning.

Massive floods in Metro Manila and Rizal were seen over the weekend as over half of the month’s expected rainfall fell in single day on Saturday, August 11.

Local officials earlier reported two deaths and 3 injuries in the Cordillera Administrative Region over the rainy weekend.

To date, 556 areas remain flooded in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila.

Missing: Three others were also reported missing in Quezon City, Benguet, and La Union.

NDRRMC officials said Edgar Bugaay from Barangay San Antonio, Quezon City, fell into a creek and was swept away by strong current sometime around 1 pm on Sunday, August 12.

Luvina Kidkid of Barangay Bedbed in Mankyan, Benguet was clearing a foot path on Modany August 13, when a landslide occurred at about 1 pm. Local officials conducted search and rescue operations as Kidkid was caught in the landslide.

Jay-vee Asperin, of Barangay Salcedo in Luna, La Union went swimming at about 3:15 pm on Tuesday, August 14, when he disappeared after a series of strong waves hit him. Officials from the Philippine Coast Guard conducted search and rescue operations afterward. (READ: EXPLAINER: Who's supposed to be in charge during disasters?)

The southwest monsoon continues to affect the western part of Luzon, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms expected in the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

About P38 million worth of aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units has been distributed to affected residents in the 5 regions. – Rappler.com