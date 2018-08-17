President Rodrigo Duterte also tells corrupt cops to surrender within 48 hours or else P1 million will be added for their capture for every month they do not surrender

Published 6:56 PM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte, for the second time, raised the reward for the capture of corrupt or scalawag cops. But this time, the reward is bigger if they are surrendered to authorities dead.

"I will raise the amount to P5 million per ninja cop. If you bring him to me dead, I’ll give you 500 (P500,000), no questions asked...If you bring him to me dead, P5 million, 'pag buhay bigyan kita ng diyes mil (if alive, I'll give you P10,000)," he said on Friday, August 17.

He was speaking at the oathtaking of new members of Hugpong ng Pagbabago, regional party founded by his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Duterte also called on "ninja cops" to surrender within 48 hours. Every month that passes without their surrender means an additional P1 million reward for their capture.

Previously, Duterte increased the bounty for dirty cops to P3 million from P2 million.

The President, who has counted on the Philippine National Police to implement his campaign against illegal drugs, told them to "shape up" given the number of abusive cops.

"You better shape up because I will rise and fall sa issue ng corruption (on the issue of corruption). Ang pulis, maraming atraso, putangina kayo (The police have many violations, you sons of whores)," said Duterte.

In the same speech, he repeated his frustration over persistent corruption in the military and police, supposedly one of the reasons why he has again considered resigning. – Rappler.com